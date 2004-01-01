Gareth Southgate reveals Jordan Henderson could miss Euros due to injury

England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed fears that injury could rule Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson out of this summer’s European Championship.

Henderson underwent surgery on a groin injury at the end of February. But while it was initially expected that he would return to action for Liverpool at some point in early April, there are growing concerns that it could be a longer absence, jeopardising his place at the Euros.

The Liverpool captain is normally a senior voice in the England squad and has 58 caps to his name. He was also named England senior men’s player of the year in 2019 and hasn’t missed a major tournament since making his international debut in November 2010.

However, his potential return could run close to the end of the season and, at the very least, he could end up going to the Euros short of training and match fitness.

"In terms of promises, we can only say that Hendo himself is very optimistic about how the operation went and the prognosis that the specialist has given him as to what is possible,” Southgate us quoted as saying by Goal as he explained the situation.

“We are conscious that with any injury of that nature, there is a guide and a time defined – but that anything can happen along the way. We know it’s going to be close to the end of the season and we will just have to see how it goes. He will give himself every chance of being available.

“We also know he is likely to be a bit short of match minutes in high-level games. There are a lot of things to take into consideration but, at the moment, that is a decision that is a few weeks away.”

England are due to host Austria and Romania in home friendlies on 2 June and 6 June respectively, before kicking off their Euro campaign in Group D with a clash against Croatia on 13 June. The Three Lions will also face Scotland (18 June) and Hungary (22 June) in the group stage.

