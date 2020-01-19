Gary Neville Admits He Was Left 'Shocked' by Liverpool's Capture of Virgil van Dijk & Alisson

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has explained why the signings of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson were the final 'pieces of the jigsaw' for Liverpool.
Van Dijk joined the Reds for a then-record £75m in January 2018, while Alisson arrived in the summer of the same year for around £67m. B
Sky Sports pundit Neville has now explained why the signings of Van Dijk and Alisson took him by surprise, explaining that, in the past, the Anfield side were always 'toying at it' in the transfer market as they never really went for the best players.
Speaking on a retro edition of Monday Night Football (as quoted by the Daily Express), Neville said:
"There was a feeling you either couldn't go for the best players because financially you didn't have the money or you couldn't attract the players to come to Liverpool because Arsenal were better, we were better.
"You weren't at that time attractive to come to as a club because you hadn't won the league for a number of years.
"The other clubs were at £60m-70m, whereas Liverpool were are sort of £25m-30m, maybe getting to £35m.
"They were the last pieces of the jigsaw in essence."
As a result of their impressive form, a source has told 90min that Liverpool have been working hard to finalise new deals for both Van Dijk and Alisson, and both players are on the verge of putting pen to paper.
