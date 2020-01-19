Gary Neville Admits He'd Happily See Liverpool Awarded Premier League Title on One Condition

Legendary Manchester United defender - and staunch hater of Liverpool - Gary Neville has admitted that he'd be happy for Jurgen Klopp's side to be awarded the Premier League title on one condition.

The Reds are 25 points clear at the summit of the Premier League, but their march towards a maiden top flight crown - since its reformatting at least - has been halted by the postponement of all levels of football in England due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The global pandemic has halted games all around the world, with the Football Association's most recent statement confirming that domestic action will not resume until April 30, at the absolute earliest.

'It would be a doomsday scenario for football not to finish the fixtures...'❌@GNev2 says as far as football is concerned, the season has to finish - but he still can't resist winding up @Carra23! 👀 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 19, 2020

That has left many wondering whether or not the season will be finished, sparking debate about whether or not Liverpool should be awarded the title if their remaining nine games are unable to be played.

Now, Neville, who is Sky Sports' lead pundit and played for Manchester United for almost two decades, has told ​The Debate that he'd be happy to see Liverpool awarded the title on one condition, also revealing that co-pundit Jamie Carragher's nerves have been jangling of late.

​"He's a little bit twitchy over the last few days on our messages," Neville said.





"I say give Liverpool the league and then I keep sending the little asterisk sign, a little note next to it, 'Liverpool won the league but...'.

"It would be an absolute doomsday scenario for football, at the end of the day football doesn't matter at this moment in time, but it would have to be a doomsday scenario for football not to finish the existing fixtures for this season.

"I don't see how essentially you can shift on with next season without essentially finishing those fixtures."

The FA has indicated that finishing the ​Premier League season as normal remains their objective, offering Liverpool hope that they will be able to win the title on the field - rather than have rival supporters taunt them forever in a day.

The game's governing body confirmed in their latest statement: “We're united in our commitment to finding ways of resuming the 2019-20 football season and ensuring all domestic and European club league and cup matches are played as soon as it is safe and possible to do so,” it read.

“The FA’s Rules and Regulations state that ‘the season shall terminate not later than the 1 June’ and ‘each competition shall, within the limit laid down by The FA, determine the length of its own playing season’.

“However, our Board has agreed for this limit to be extended indefinitely for the 2019-20 season in relation to professional football.