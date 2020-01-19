Gary Neville Believes Mohamed Salah Sees Liverpool as 'Stepping Stone' for Real Madrid or Barcelona

​Gary Neville believes Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is using the Reds as a 'stepping stone' for a potential move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The Egyptian forward is enjoying another productive season under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, scoring 15 and setting up six in 24 Premier League appearances.

Since his move to Merseyside in the summer of 2017, only Lionel Messi (125) has more goal contributions in Europe's top five leagues than Salah (92).

Nevertheless, despite the 27-year-old playing a key role in Liverpool's Champions League success last season, as well as their 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League this time around, Neville still thinks Salah could be tempted away from Anfield.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football as Liverpool came back to beat West Ham 3-2 at Anfield, the former United defender said: “I said 18 months ago I thought Mo Salah would leave Liverpool.

“I think it’s a little bit more simple in the sense of why Liverpool fans maybe don’t demonstrate that love for Salah, and it’s affinity and loyalty.

“I think there’s a feeling that he wants to go and play at Real Madrid, he’ll go to Barcelona, he’ll make the big move.

“That’s not a criticism of Mo Salah. I played with David Beckham, I played with Ruud van Nistelrooy, played with ​Cristiano Ronaldo – they wanted to aspire to win the Ballon d’Or, they wanted to be at Real Madrid, they wanted to be up in lights and play at the biggest clubs in the world.

“I think he is ultimately using Liverpool potentially as a stepping stone for his career.

“He has aspirations to be [higher]. Let’s be honest, Real Madrid and Barcelona for a lot of players is the pinnacle."

While it may be wishful thinking on Neville's behalf due to his Manchester United loyalties, every major club has lost players to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in the past, Liverpool included.



