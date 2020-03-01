Gary Neville Explains His Viral Champagne Video in Celebration of Liverpool's First Defeat

Gary Neville ​has explained his viral Champagne video in the aftermath of Liverpool's defeat against Watford was only possible thanks to his hotel leaving a bottle of bubbly in his room.





The former Manchester United star is known for having fun at other fans' expense and it was no different on Saturday, with his old rivals Liverpool losing their first game of the season.





It was only a small win for United fans across the world, but Neville has explained he wants to enjoy the moment while it lasts as Liverpool close in on their first ever Premier League title.

'I get to my room and they leave a bottle of champagne in my room every single week, the hotel I stay in, and I never open it. The third goal goes in... and I think, go on, let's have a little...here we go...pmmmmm' @GNev2 on fire RE: Watford 3-0 Liverpool. #ASTMCI @SkySports pic.twitter.com/bytM5NLzi7 — 90min (@90min_Football) March 1, 2020

"I wasn't overjoyed. I was just being a bit playful," Neville told 90min. "I got off the train and they went 1-0 down, so I thought 'here we go let's have a little bit of fun' in the taxi.





"Then I got to my room and the hotel that I stay in leave a bottle of Champagne in my room every week. I never open it. But then the third goal goes in and I thought 'oh go on then'.





"Obviously, Liverpool are going to win the league. It's not as a serious 'they are going to bottle it' or anything like that. But if you can have a bit of fun along the way, because the next couple of months are going to be pretty painful.





"They might not lose again this season, so I just thought 'yeah, let's go for it'."





It was a brilliant moment of inspiration and there will surely be more to come (we hope) if Liverpool slip up in any more games this season.

As well as keeping himself busy with sly digs at his former rival, Neville is a popular figure as part of Sky Sports' commentary team.





For a closer into what it takes to become one of the most recognisable voices in football, you can follow 90min's series on YouTube for in-depth interview the likes of Clive Tyldesley and Martin Tyler.

For more from Ben Carter, follow him on Twitter!