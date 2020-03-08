Gary Neville Explains Why He Would've Liked to Play Under Jurgen Klopp

​Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has selected Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as the manager he would most like to play under in the Premier League, ahead of Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

Klopp's Liverpool have been sensational in recent years. Although they were just pipped to the Premier League title by Man City last season, they did achieve Champions League glory by beating Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid last June.

In 2019/20, the Reds had been running away with the Premier League, and were 25 points clear at the top of the table before football was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Even a staunch ​United fan and club legend like Neville has been forced to praise Liverpool and their boss.

Questioned on who he would most like to play under given the choice of just the current 20 Premier League bosses, Neville opted for Klopp over the likes of Guardiola and Ancelotti.

Speaking on the Football Show on ​Sky Sports, Neville said: "I'd probably say Jurgen Klopp. I just look at the way his teams play at this moment in time, they're adaptable.





"They do play with possession but they also counter-attack, they're also competitive. They're not one-trick ponies and I think it just looks like he's full of energy, full of belief, confidence, always feel like he wants to attack.

"But obviously there are other great managers in the ​Premier League - Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest managers of all time, but I just think Klopp is someone who would be great to play for."

As for Neville's fellow Sky pundit Jamie Redknapp, he added that Guardiola and Klopp stand 'head and shoulders' above every other manager in the Premier League right now. However, Redknapp went on to claim that Guardiola's style of play would have suited his game more.

He said: "There are two managers that stand head and shoulders above everyone, that's Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp in the Premier League right now.

"Personally I'd have been more suited to playing for Pep Guardiola. I think to play in Jurgen Klopp's midfield, it's not always about intricate passing. With Pep he wants his team to play, he wants to dominate the ball, and it would've just suited my style more.





"But I'd have liked to have played for either of them - the team talks, just the knowledge of working with them day-in, day-out."