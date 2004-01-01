Gary Neville Reveals Outfit of Choice to Tease Liverpool if Reds are Awarded Premier League Title

Gary Neville has joked that he has an outfit planned to mock Liverpool if the Reds are awarded the Premier League title without the season being completed.





Liverpool sit 25 points clear at the league summit and were on the brink of celebrating their maiden Premier League title before the coronavirus halted proceedings.





Neville, an eight-time Premier League winner with rivals Manchester United, says Liverpool should be handed the title regardless, but admitted that seeing them celebrate it behind closed doors will soften the blow.





Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Speaking to Sky Sports Super 6 [via the Express], Neville said: "I think it would be ridiculous not to give Liverpool the league. I think it's less painful seeing them win it this way, without crowds in stadiums, without me being there.





"I think I'd have my little asterisk t-shirt printed, or a little asterisk badge for the season on Sky next season, just for a bit of fun.





Sheffield United v West Ham United - Premier League

"Look, they deserve to win the league, they're the best team in the league and they will rightly I think at some point get awarded with the Premier League medal. But it won't stop us having a little bit of a joke in the next 20 years."





The Sky Sports pundit spent 20 years at Manchester United, helping the Red Devils eventually overtake Liverpool's haul of 18 top flight titles.





Although Neville admits Liverpool are worthy winners of this season's Premier League, he conceded that the relegation situation is more complex and should not be resolved by null and voiding the season.





Leicester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

"When you get to the bottom of the league, I think it would be equally ridiculous to relegate teams when it's so close," Neville added. "We've seen that leagues have been awarded in other countries and in certain countries they've just null and voided it.





"I don't think null and void will be an option with what's happening at the Premier League level."



