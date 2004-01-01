Gary Neville Weighs in on Trent Alexander-Arnold's Omission From England Team

Gary Neville has reiterated fears that England boss Gareth Southgate isn't keen on Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold made his debut for Liverpool in October 2016, aged just 18. Since then, he has become one of the world's best full-backs and a key component of Jurgen Klopp's system, registering five goals and 25 assists in the last two Premier League campaigns.

Alexander-Arnold has been brilliant for Liverpool | Pool/Getty Images

However, despite this incredible form, Reds legend Jamie Carragher suspects that Three Lions manager Southgate isn't sure on the 22-year-old - a suspicion that has now been backed up by former England right-back Gary Neville.

Speaking live on Sky Sports during England's home defeat to Denmark, Neville said: "[Reece James] was a name on the team sheet that stood out for me. The fact that Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been sensational for Liverpool now for 18 months, has been left out and was substituted late on in the game on Sunday (vs Belgium).

“Jamie Carragher said it a month ago, he wasn’t sure that Gareth Southgate really fancies Trent Alexander-Arnold or has bought into the job he can do for him. There’s more evidence of that here tonight. The fact that he’s not playing."

England have a wide selection of right-backs to choose from, with Alexander-Arnold, James, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all being named in the latest squad. Chelsea youngster James was preferred for the Denmark fixture, and received a lot of praise for his performance.

James made his Three Lions debut during the latest international break | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

“He [James] is getting into the positions really well because he is arriving," Neville continued. "I felt on Sunday that Trent Alexander-Arnold sometimes just stood out there too early in that attacking position. He is arriving better than the Liverpool man did on Sunday in similar areas.”

Alexander-Arnold may have the chance to reclaim his starting spot during the next international break in November, as James is suspended for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixture against Belgium following his post-final whistle red card.