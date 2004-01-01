Georginio Wijnaldum Admits Liverpool Are Hardly Training

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed that the Reds are not really doing much training at the moment as a result of the congested fixture list not leaving much time for it.

The start of the 2020/21 season was delayed as a result of the impact of the coronavirus crisis, but the campaign cannot be extended because of the postponed Euro 2020 tournament.

Clubs in Europe have been playing twice every week | Pool/Getty Images

Champions League commitments since October have therefore left Liverpool and others involved in European competitions playing twice every week in order to fit all the games in.

Because weekend Premier League fixtures are quickly followed by Champions League games, half of which require an international flight, and are in turn immediately followed by another domestic match, rest and recovery is eating into training time.

“I am blessed to stay fit during this period,” Wijnaldum is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“I hope I can hold on until the end of the season. That’s going to be very difficult, but I’m confident. It’s really just playing matches and resting at the moment.

“There’s not really any training because there’s not a lot of time for that.”

Liverpool hosted Ajax in the Champions League this midweek, three days after playing Brighton. They will now face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday, three days before meeting Midtjylland in Denmark back in the Champions League.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has regularly vocalised his concerns about the fixture congestion, but declared last week after the Brighton draw that he would stop because it changes nothing.

“My thoughts are clear. Whatever I said doesn't seem to help so I'll stop talking about it. It changes nothing. It's a waste of time,” the Liverpool boss said at a media briefing.

Jurgen Klopp has spoken out against fixture congestion | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

“I speak about these things in a general way because it's a general problem.”

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!