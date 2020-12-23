Georginio Wijnaldum asks for more time to decide on Liverpool contract offer

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has declined to give an immediate answer on his future and has instead asked the club for more time to decide on their latest contract offer.

The Dutchman's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and an agreement over a new contract is yet to be found, leaving Wijnaldum eligible to discuss a free transfer with any overseas clubs in a matter of days.

Wijnaldum has been linked with Barcelona & Inter | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

There have been plenty of reports in the past suggesting that Liverpool and Wijnaldum did not exactly see eye to eye on the terms of a new contract, and that's the impression given by Fabrizio Romano, who revealed that the midfielder has asked for an extension to make his final decision.

A formal contract offer was presented to Wijnaldum in the early days of December, but he is still yet to make a decision and has now asked Liverpool for 'a few more days' to make his mind up.

Wijnaldum has, however, promised to meet with Liverpool to inform them of his decision before he starts talking to other clubs as he does not want to disrespect the club who have given him so much since he arrived from Newcastle United in 2016.

Most reports have suggested that Liverpool see Wijnaldum's indifference as a sign that he is going to walk away for free next summer, with both Barcelona and Inter regularly named as potential suitors of the Dutchman.

The Athletic's Oliver Kay recently discussed the situation and the reason for the delay. Wijnaldum is looking for financial security on a long-term deal, but Liverpool are reluctant to make too much of a commitment to a player who recently turned 30, despite the pleas of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool are still keen to keep Wijnaldum but are wary of paying him like a world-class starter when he turns 33 or 34 and is no longer likely to be a regular part of their starting lineup.

Klopp wants Wijnaldum to stay | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Wijnaldum is giving Liverpool every chance to meet his demands and secure his future, but there appears to be an awareness that he could earn more money elsewhere if he departs for mainland Europe on a free transfer.

In the meantime, Klopp will likely continue to rely on Wijnaldum, whom he is desperate to see ink a new deal, but the clock may be winding down on the Dutchman's time at Anfield.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!