Georginio Wijnaldum Linked With Ronald Koeman Reunion at Barcelona

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has been linked with a summer switch to Barcelona following the appointment of former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman at Camp Nou.

Despite winning the Champions League and Premier League in the last two seasons, Wijnaldum’s long-term future at Anfield has been in doubt given that he is now in the final year of his contract.

It means that the 29-year-old Dutch international is currently the only key player and regular starter in Jurgen Klopp’s squad not tied down to a long-term deal.

Earlier this week, Algemeen Dagblad spoke of ‘serious whispers’ that Koeman has urged Wijnaldum not to sign a new contract with Liverpool. The new coach is likely to be overseeing a squad overhaul after president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted that only eight players are not for sale and Wijnaldum is tipped as a good fit – and not a conflicting one with new arrival Miralem Pjanic.

A report on the subject from Sky Sports notes that Wijnaldum is still yet to enter talks with Liverpool about extending his current deal, even though an agreement has previously been rumoured to be close. He ‘loves’ playing for the Reds but there is a question mark over his future.

The same update describes Koeman as a ‘big admirer’ of the former Newcastle player, although Barcelona have not made an approach as things stand.

Wijnaldum joined Liverpool for £25m in the summer of 2016, making him one of Klopp’s earliest signings at Anfield. He has been a crucial part of the club’s development over the last four years, conquering England, Europe and the world.

Wijnaldum has already made 186 appearances in only four years as a Liverpool player and has never played in fewer than 42 games in a given season since his arrival. The Dutchman appeared in all but one game en-route to Premier League glory in 2019/20, starting 35 of them.

