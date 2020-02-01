Georginio Wijnaldum Opens Up on 'Family' Atmosphere Within Liverpool Squad

​Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that it feels like the Reds are just one big happy family right now.

Jürgen Klopp's side have had to pick themselves up following Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Atlético Madrid, with the Reds returning to their as-yet unbeaten Premier League campaign with a meeting with West Ham United on Monday.

Defeat is not something which this ​Liverpool side have experienced often, and ​Wijnaldum told the club's ​official website that their close-knit relationship helps spur them on to be at their best.

"We've played together a few years already, so we also know each other as people," he said. "We just have a group that is like friends. With each other, it feels like family.

"Maybe sometimes we have to be fair with each other and say something which the other person might not like.

"But that helps us also to be a better team because we all expect from each other that the person you play with is giving 100%. We, as a team, have to make sure he does it. We're just honest with each other and try to help each other out to do as good as possible."





While Wijnaldum clearly feels as though having support from his teammates is important, he did not want to forget about Klopp's positive impact on the squad.

"We also have a manager who puts us with both feet on the ground when we have a moment when we're not concentrated on something like that," he continued.

"We also have a team that wants to be as successful as possible. For that, you need 100% concentration and give effort every time on the pitch.

"Off the pitch, when you need treatment and those things, everyone is busy with doing as good as possible. That's what helps us and we help each other and try to keep each other sharp. I think that's why we have the run we have right now because we are just focused on doing even better than before."

