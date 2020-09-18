Georginio Wijnaldum Rejects Liverpool Contract Offer

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has turned down Liverpool's latest contract extension offer as the 29-year-old holds out for a deal lasting until as late as 2025.

Wijnaldum's current agreement with the Premier League champions runs until in the summer of 2021 and he will be able to leave the club for free when it expires. The Netherlands international has been a key member of Jürgen Klopp's squad since arriving from relegated Newcastle in 2016.

Liverpool's number five played an instrumental role as the club became European, World and Premier League champions over the past two seasons, turning out in a number of different roles as Klopp made use of his versatility.

Given his impact on the team, Liverpool have been keen to secure Wijnaldum's immediate future. However, contract negotiations with the player over recent months have failed to lead to any resolution according to Football Insider.

Wijnaldum - who turns 30 before the end of the year - is thought to have been targeting a four- or even five-year contract extension and has rebuffed at least one offer since talks started as early as March. The reigning Premier League champions are unwilling to agree to such a long-term commitment for a player of Wijnaldum's seniority on top of a sizeable salary increase.

OFFICIAL: Liverpool sign Thiago from Bayern Munich! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/7KXQSaYpIm — 90min (@90min_Football) September 18, 2020

The midfielder's rejection of this deal comes shortly after Liverpool finally concluded their pursuit of Spanish playmaker Thiago Alcântara. The former Bayern Munich man made his debut for Liverpool in the second half of their 2-0 win over Chelsea, impressing in a midfield role alongside Wijnaldum.

How many more times the pair play together remains in doubt given Barcelona's widely touted interest in Wijnaldum. However, that particular deal has stalled after La Liga threatened to block such a move unless Barcelona address their woeful financial situation.