Georginio Wijnaldum Reveals Desire to Play in the Netherlands Again

​Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnadlum has admitted that he would like to finish his career back home in the Netherlands.

The midfielder started his youth career at Sparta Rotterdam before making his professional debut at Feyenoord in 2007. He then went on to play for Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven prior to his move to Newcastle in 2015.

Wijnaldum has since gone on to establish himself as one of Europe's finest box-to-box midfielders at Liverpool ​ , flourishing in Jurgen Klopp's system at Anfield.

Nevertheless, he's admitted that it'd be unlikely for him to finish his career on Merseyside and instead, he sees himself returning to his homeland before hanging up his boots - which he hopes won't be for a while.

Speaking to Dutch publication Rijnmond, Wijnaldum said: "In the future I see myself playing for Feyenoord, PSV or Sparta again.

"You want to play at the highest level and win trophies, like Clarence Seedorf. It's my dream to play as long as possible. Like him, Zlatan or Ronaldo. I want to play at a high level until I'm 38."

The 29-year-old proved key once more in Liverpool's 3-2 victory over West Ham on Monday night, scoring his side's first with by heading home from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross.

It was a victory that put the Reds just four victories away from their maiden Premier League crown, with Wijnaldum looking to secure his second piece of major silverware at the club following their success in the Champions League last season - a campaign which saw the Dutchman play an inspiring role in Liverpool's most memorable encounter, scoring a swift brace in the 4-0 second leg triumph over Barcelona in the semi-final.

Despite his importance to Klopp's side and knack of turning up for the big occasion, the club are yet to offer Wijnaldum a contract extension, with his current deal running out in the summer of 2021.

Nevertheless, it's believed that the Reds will offer Wijnaldum a new deal, and it appears as though it's just a matter of time until an offer is on the table for the Dutchman, who turns 30 later this year.