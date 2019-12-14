Georginio Wijnaldum Reveals Ruff Meeting With Jurgen Klopp's Dog Almost Cost Reds His Signing

​Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed how his encounter with Jurgen Klopp and his 'terrifying' dog Emma almost caused the Reds to miss out on his signing. Yes, really.

Having been put on sale by Newcastle United in the summer of 2015, the Dutchman met with both Klopp and then-Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, over possible moves.

Yet Wijnaldum's meeting with the Liverpool boss was far more intimidating, as it meant he would come face to face the German's retriever cross Emma when arriving at the Klopp household.

As quoted by ​The Mirror, the 29-year-old revealed how his fear of dogs might've seen him miss out on a move to the now European champions.

He said: “I spoke to Pochettino because he wanted me to come to Spurs.

“But then I also went to see Jurgen Klopp. When I got to Klopp’s house, I realised he has a massive dog – and I mean massive!'

​

​Editor's note: she really doesn't look 'massive', Gini.

The Dutchman continued: “Nothing scares me more than a big dog. I am absolutely petrified of dogs. Jurgen did not know that, of course, but there was no way I was going into that house.

Jürgen Klopp walking his dog pic.twitter.com/pGJrQ7Y4lr — Footballers with animals (@ftbllrswanimals) April 9, 2019

“Jurgen had to move the dog to a room where he could not escape. Then he helped me relax by talking about my holiday and about all kinds of other things before we even spoke about football.

“We had a great connection and I soon found that we think the same about many things in life and in football. That helped – and we still have that.”

Now into his fourth season at the club, ​Wijnaldum also spoke of his happiness on Merseyside - dogs aside - and how well he has settled in since agreeing to join the ​Reds.

Jürgen Klopp hanging out with his dog pic.twitter.com/SscOwmD6Om — Footballers with animals (@ftbllrswanimals) June 1, 2019

He added: “I am so happy at Liverpool. I have integrated in a fantastic way. I really feel at home here - and in England. What I am experiencing at Liverpool right now is absolutely special and unique."

Klopp's dog Emma was flown into the country from Germany shortly after he joined Liverpool and was apparently named after former Dortmund striker Lothar Emmerich.

Let's just hope Timo Werner isn't a cat person.