Georginio Wijnaldum reveals why he left Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain star Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed the reason behind his departure from Liverpool in the summer, admitting that he didn't feel 'wanted' on Merseyside.

The 30-year-old left the Reds after his contract expired at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, and having failed to come to an agreement over a new deal, he completed a free transfer to PSG.

Wijnaldum didn't want to leave Liverpool | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

But Wijnaldum has confessed that he initially had no desire to leave Liverpool in the summer, but the Reds' lack of interest in agreeing terms over a new contract forced him to look elsewhere.

“You follow your feeling," Winaldum explained to L'Equipe. "Several months ago, I had expressed the desire to stay in Liverpool but, without going into details, Liverpool did not give me the feeling of wanting to keep me.

"In these cases, we have to move forward."

Wijnaldum enjoyed five successful years on Merseyside, playing a key role in the club's Champions League success in 2019, and the subsequent Premier League title glory of 2020.

He was a popular member of the squad, although he occasionally came in for severe criticism from supporters - something which the Dutchman has addressed since signing for PSG. The former Newcastle United star hit back at the abuse he received online, stating that he didn't feel 'loved and appreciated' after everything he had given to Liverpool.

Wijnaldum's failed talks over a contract extension led him to finding a new club in the summer, and he seemed set to join Barcelona on a free transfer. PSG swooped in at the last second though, and they offered him more than double his proposed salary at Camp Nou.

That was enough to convince the Netherlands international to make the move to Paris, where he has been followed by the likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Lionel Messi.