Georginio Wijnaldum Says 'Ask Liverpool' When Quizzed on Contract Saga

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has told reporters quizzing him for an update on his contract situation to ‘ask Liverpool’ about it, with an agreement over an extension to stay at Anfield no closer to being agreed.

Wijnaldum is on course to become a free agent at the end of the season and is less than two months away from his being able to formally negotiate a pre-contract with prospective new clubs.

Liverpool risk losing the Netherlands international, who was wanted by cash-strapped Barcelona during the summer, without receiving a transfer fee if the situation doesn’t change.

Although Wijnaldum was laughing when he directed questions about his future to Liverpool, it will be of concern that with eight months left on his contract there is still no path to an agreement.

“I can't say anything about that,” the player told Dutch outlet Het Parool.

“Just ask those questions to Liverpool. Don't they answer? I cannot say anything about it, including whether or not there is talk of a new contract between me and Liverpool. Sorry.”

90min revealed at the end of October that Jurgen Klopp has urged the Liverpool hierarchy to secure Wijnaldum on a new long-term contract, with Barcelona interested in opening negotiations over a pre-contract agreement in January. Inter and Paris Saint-Germain are also watching carefully.

Wijnaldum is seeking a major pay rise in any new contract and is looking for a base salary of £120,000 per week. Liverpool officials view such demands as steep and would prefer to offer a lower guaranteed wage with the potential for lucrative bonuses instead.

The player’s initial preference is to stay at Anfield and Klopp has made it clear to the club that he doesn’t want to lose Wijnaldum. But the former Newcastle and PSV Eindhoven star is well aware that he can earn more money in what will be the last big contract of career if he moves on.

