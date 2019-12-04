Georginio Wijnaldum Supports Jürgen Klopp Over Decision to Play Kids in Shrewsbury Replay

​Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has revealed he supports manager Jürgen Klopp's decision to send the club's academy to contest their FA Cup fourth round replay with Shrewsbury Town.

After drawing the first game 2-2, Klopp made the controversial decision to admit that neither he nor his senior players will attend the replay as they will be taking a winter break, with the club's academy sides set to make up the Reds' squad again.

It is a decision which has been met with plenty of criticism, but speaking to ​Sky Sports News, ​Wijnaldum confessed he agrees with the move as having a winter break is too important for the players.

"Since I've been in the ​Premier League I've played the season without a winter break but I also know, before I came to the Premier League, how good it is for a player to have some rest," Wijnaldum said.

"After the rest you can go again. Your body is more rested than if you keep on going, so that's a good thing. As a player you want to be involved in every game there is but you also have to deal with your body and sometimes your body just says that it is not the right choice to do.

"You just have to see how the situation is but if the manager decides that the younger players are going to play the game then we should accept it."

The Dutchman has been a key player for ​Liverpool this season, making 30 appearances in all competitions so far, blossoming into a fan favourite at Anfield since joining the club in 2016.

Wijnaldum has now entered the final 18 months of his contract, and he also revealed that he is in no rush to agree on fresh terms as his primary goal is to steer the Reds to the Premier League title.

"I'm just focusing on bringing this season to a good end and that's the only thing I'm thinking of," he added.

"What would I like? It is difficult to say. It depends on what the club wants and how the situation is at that time. We will see. Yes [it would be hard to leave Liverpool], it's like home."

