Georginio Wijnaldum to Sign New Liverpool Contract Once Length of Deal is Agreed

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is close to agreeing a new contract to stay at Anfield, but the length of the deal is still uncertain.
Talks between the parties have seemingly been going on for a while, and the Dutchman's future had been looking a little unclear.
Speculation continued to circle after Wijnaldum's recent comments, in which he seemed to suggest that there had been little progress in talks.
However, according to Dave Maddock of the Mirror, he is set to stay at Liverpool and negotiations shouldn't be a real problem.
Speaking on Redmen TV, as quoted by Empire of the Kop, he said: “They club will offer him a new contract. The key was not that, but that he’s approaching 30-years-old. When Liverpool are looking at contracts, they reward contracts for performance – but they also look at potential sell-on. But the fact is at 30-years-old, you give one more contract, you get nothing for it.
“You have to be sure that when you give that player a contract, it works. If you give him a five year contract, is he going to go on until he’s 35? I suspect they’re talking to him about length, not money. They’ll give him the right money.”
Wijnaldum is having another a superb season for the Reds, and has been a figure who has gone under the radar for a side who are storming away to their first ever Premier League title. His work ethic and ball retention in midfield makes him a massive asset for Jurgen Klopp.
Alongside Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and James Milner, Liverpool's midfield have been one of the key features in their success so far this season.
Liverpool head to West Ham on Wednesday evening, as they look to pick up yet another three points and widen their gap at the top of the table to a whopping 19 points.
Source : 90min