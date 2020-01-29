Georginio Wijnaldum to Sign New Liverpool Contract Once Length of Deal is Agreed

Liverpool midfielder ​Georginio Wijnaldum is close to agreeing a new contract to stay at Anfield, but the length of the deal is still uncertain.

Talks between the parties have seemingly been going on for a while, and the Dutchman's future had been looking a little unclear.

Speculation continued to circle after Wijnaldum's recent comments, in which he seemed to suggest that there had been little progress in talks.

However, according to ​Dave Maddock of the Mirror, he is set to stay at ​Liverpool and negotiations shouldn't be a real problem.

Speaking on Redmen TV, as quoted by ​Empire of the Kop, he said: “They club will offer him a new contract. The key was not that, but that he’s approaching 30-years-old. When Liverpool are looking at contracts, they reward contracts for performance – but they also look at potential sell-on. But the fact is at 30-years-old, you give one more contract, you get nothing for it.





“You have to be sure that when you give that player a contract, it works. If you give him a five year contract, is he going to go on until he’s 35? I suspect they’re talking to him about length, not money. They’ll give him the right money.”

​Wijnaldum i s having another a superb season for the Reds, and has been a figure who has gone under the radar for a side who are storming away to their first ever Premier League title. His work ethic and ball retention in midfield makes him a massive asset for Jurgen Klopp.





Alongside Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and James Milner, Liverpool's midfield have been one of the key features in their success so far this season.



