Georginio Wijnaldum wants Barcelona move 'to play with Lionel Messi & Memphis Depay'

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is determined to make his dream move to Barcelona in the summer, as he supposedly wants to play alongside superstar Lionel Messi and transfer target Memphis Depay.

The 30-year-old's contract expires in the summer, and with no sign of an extension on the horizon at Anfield, he looks set to go in search of pastures new next season. He has long been linked with a switch to Camp Nou, and that deal looks to be edging ever closer.

Wijnaldum wants to join up with Messi and Depay at Barça | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

According to The Mirror, Wijnaldum is focused on landing the move of his dreams to Barça, and his desire has only grown with the anticipation of lining up alongside talisman Messi and potential newcomer Depay.

Messi's own future has regularly been called into question too, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. But the Argentine appears to be enjoying his football again, and coupled with the arrival of new president Joan Laporta, Barça are now confident that they can convince him to put pen to paper in Catalonia.

And if the world's best player committing to the cause is not enough, Wijnaldum is also excited to join up with compatriot Depay next year. The 27-year-old has been tipped to complete a free transfer to Camp Nou in the summer, having almost left Lyon in January.

Depay is ready to make his long awaited switch to Barça | Marcio Machado/Getty Images

Depay is ready to depart Ligue 1 at the end of the season, and given his strong relationship with Barça coach Ronald Koeman, he's expected to land his own dream move to the Spanish giants. All of this good news has tipped the scales for Wijnaldum, who is desperate to become part of the mini revolution underway in Barcelona.

It had been suggested that he was considering extending his stay at Liverpool, with Barça's dire financial state putting his free transfer in jeopardy. But he remains firmly intent on opening a new chapter in his career, and reuniting with old friends Koeman and Depay in the process.

The newly-crowned Copa del Rey champions are also willing to offer him a three-year deal at Camp Nou, something the Reds are not prepared to do.