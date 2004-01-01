Georginio Wijnaldum's agent urges Bayern Munich to get in touch

The agent of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has said that he would welcome interest from Bayern Munich in his client, who is still on course to leave Anfield as a free agent this summer as a result of his expiring contract.

Wijnaldum has run down his current Liverpool deal, which is due to run out at the end of next month. There have long been no signs of an agreement over an extension and the 30-year-old is now considered likely to be playing his football elsewhere next season and beyond.

There have still been no signs that Wijnaldum will sign a new Liverpool contract | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Wijnaldum has largely been linked with Barcelona until now and a possible reunion with former Netherlands national team boss Ronald Koeman. But his future still appears to be very open and agent, Humphry Nijman, has called on Bayern to get in touch.

Appearing on a Bayern podcast produced by German broadcaster Sport1, Nijman commented, “FC Bayern are a great club. If you are interested in [Wijnaldum], please feel free to talk to us.”

Bayern typically only invest big transfer fees in younger players, but with Wijnaldum a free agent with experience of winning domestic league titles and the Champions League, he could be a shrewd acquisition for any number of top teams if the circumstances are right.

Signing Wijnaldum to a new deal would potentially Liverpool having to hand out a lucrative contract for what might now only be short-term gain given the player’s age – he will be 31 in November.

Wijnaldum has won the Champions League & Premier League with Liverpool | VI-Images/Getty Images

With the Reds already possessing the second highest wage bill in the Premier League, largely as a result of bonuses triggered by the club’s on-field success in recent seasons, it makes financial sense to start trimming costs where possible and replacing ageing players with younger, cheaper talents.

One of the players linked with Liverpool as a potential new signing in midfield is Wijnaldum’s international teammate and current Twente captain Teun Koopmeiners.

