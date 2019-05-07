Gini Wijnaldum Admits He's Still in Disbelief Over Comeback Win Over Barcelona

Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that he still can't believe that Liverpool overturned the odds to beat Barcelona in last season's Champions League semi-final.

The Dutchman scored twice on that dramatic Anfield night back in May, as the Reds fought back from a three-goal deficit to win 4-0 on Merseyside - breaking the Catalan giants' hearts.

Wijnaldum was only a substitute on the night, but climbed off the bench to score twice in just 122 seconds - a feeling that even to this day he struggles to explain adequately.

"It was a really crazy feeling [scoring]. It was even more special after the game," Wijnaldum admitted, in quotes carried by the Liverpool Echo.

"During the game you are full of adrenaline. You don't realise what you have done. When I came into the dressing room and even when I drove home, I still didn't realise what just happened.





"But that was one of the best moments in my career so far. The feeling is difficult to explain. It's something you have to feel yourself. Even now I can't believe what happened!"

The former PSV Eindhoven and Newcastle star - who joined Liverpool from the Magpies in the summer of 2016 - then discussed his relationship with his teammates, admitting that he's close to both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

"To be fair I'm quite good with everybody," he added. "But if I had to choose it would probably be Virgil [Van Dijk]. We sit next to each other in the dressing room and it's always easy to speak Dutch with him.





"But I also have good contact with Joe Gomez. We also hang out outside football. Those two are probably my best mates in the team."

He concluded by admitting that ​Liverpool's Champions League triumph was the high point of his career so far, before showing the humility that he's become synonymous with during his time at the club.

"Of course it's winning the Champions League with Liverpool. It's a really big prize I had wanted to win for so many years.

"But also spending time with my teammates, the technical staff, the medical staff, the people who work at Melwood. Everything together makes it a really, really good experience to play for Liverpool."