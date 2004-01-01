Gini Wijnaldum Edges Closer to New Liverpool Deal After 'Positive Talks'

Gini Wijnaldum is one step closer to agreeing a new contract with Liverpool, after holding 'positive talks' with the Merseyside giants.





The 29-year-old's current deal expires at the conclusion of next season, and with Liverpool reluctant to commit to new contracts - owing to the financial implications of coronavirus - a potential move away from the club has been mentioned in dispatches - namely to Serie A giants Inter.





Wijnaldum was subject to interest from Antonio Conte's Inter.

The Nerazzurri have been linked with a number of midfielders - like they always are - as Antonio Conte looks to turn the club back into regular title challengers, and Wijnaldum is among those thought to be on the Italian's shortlist.





But the Dutch midfielder's priority has always been staying at Anfield, and he's been locked in talks over a new deal for some time. Now, it seems like an agreement could be near, with The Guardian reporting that 'positive talks' have been held between player and club.





It was reported in March that those talks were at an 'advanced stage', but a deal was yet to be signed because the midfielder wanted continued assurances over his role at the club, not because he was holding out for more money.





Jurgen Klopp sees Wijnaldum as a crucial member of his Liverpool squad.

With assurances now in place that Wijnaldum will keep his place in the side, the two parties have edged closer to finalising an agreement. He could even be set to sign until 2025, a year longer than was first anticipated.





The news will be music to the ears of Liverpool fans, with Wijnaldum swiftly becoming a fan favourite after signing from Newcastle in 2016.





Wijnaldum famously scored a brace at Anfield in the Reds' Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona in 2019, sending the Reds through to the final which they went on to win.





Wijnaldum played a key role in Liverpool's 2019 Champions League success.

There's been no signs of head coach Jurgen Klopp growing cold on his midfielder, either. This season he's made 28 Premier League appearances as Liverpool have dominated the Premier League, sitting a whopping 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.





Despite Premier League action being set to make its return on 17 June, Liverpool fans must watch their side inevitably lift the Premier League from home - as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect football.



