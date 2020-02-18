Gini Wijnaldum Explains How Jurgen Klopp Keeps Players Grounded Despite Runaway League Lead

​Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has opened up on how Jurgen Klopp's ruthlessly high standards ensure his players remain on their toes - even as they close in on their first title win in 30 years.

Prohibiting his squad from resting on their laurels, the Dutchman has confirmed Klopp demands each of his players to think only of the next game. For Wijnaldum, his side's defeat to Atlético is no longer a priority.

Obviously not the night we wanted. We still have the chance to make it right at Anfield. Learn from this match and be ready for the next  Big thanks to all our fans here tonight  #YNWA #UCL pic.twitter.com/74sTxn1Nob — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) February 18, 2020

Indeed, the Dutchman's focus is immediately reverted back to the ​Premier League , and West Ham's ​visit to Anfield on Monday - the Reds have a chance to win their 18th successive league match, which would equal Man City's record from 2018.

However, speaking to ​liverpoolfc.com, Wijnaldum explained: "[We] think of one game at a time, try to give everything every game and at the end you will see what will happen. We don't really think about results and those things."

He added: "We just train hard, look at it game by game and don't look far ahead. It's worked well for us until now so let's continue this run until the end."

Of ​Klopp, the 29-year-old confirmed: "We also have a manager who makes sure we have both feet on the ground when we have a moment when we're not concentrated on something like that!"

Clearly, the expectations that Klopp demands of his players to meet don't go unnoticed.

"It's hard and tough but on the other side, we also enjoy it because it's a good feeling if you give everything on the pitch and feel you've succeeded at the end of the game.

"We also enjoy the journey - but I have to say that it's easier because we are winning games."

However, ​Wijnaldum further asserted it's not just Klopp who is responsible for maintaining high standards. "Maybe sometimes we have to be fair with each other and say something which the other person might not like.





"But that helps us also to be a better team because we all expect from each other that the person you play with is giving 100 per cent."

"We just have a group that is like friends. With each other, it feels like family."@GWijnaldum on the atmosphere at Melwood and the drive to stay focused  — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 22, 2020

The Dutchman concluded: "We're just honest with each other and try to help each other out to do as good as possible."

Following Tuesday's defeat in the ​Champions League, Liverpool return to Premier League action on Monday night with the visit of West Ham.