Gini Wijnaldum Reveals What Jürgen Klopp Told His Players After Humbling Liverpool Defeat at Watford

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has ​revealed the message that Jurgen Klopp delivered to his players following their embarrassing 3-0 defeat at Watford on Saturday.

A brace from Ismaïla Sarr and a goal from Troy Deeney put the Reds to the sword at the weekend, ending Liverpool's hopes of going the whole Premier League season undefeated and matching the feat achieved by Arsenal's 'Invincibles' back in 2003/04.

The game also brought Liverpool's incredible 44-game unbeaten league run to an end, while stopping the Reds from securing a 19th straight victory in the English top flight - which would have been another record broken by Klopp's men.

But, ​Liverpool still enjoy a healthy 22-point lead atop the league table and star midfielder ​Wijnaldum has since revealed what Klopp told the dressing room following the defeat at Vicarage Road.

"I’d say he was just honest when he spoke to us for a few minutes afterwards," the Dutchman told ​The Athletic.

"He talked about how we’ve had an unbelievable run but we can’t close our eyes to what happened in this game. He said we have to take it on the chin, assess where it went wrong and then work to put things right.





"It’s really painful and difficult to take. Losing hits you a lot harder when you haven’t lost in the league for such a long time. Nothing seemed to work for us. We have to learn from it and do better."

The Reds are still well on course for a first ​Premier League title, while also contending for the FA Cup and Champions League as the season progresses.





Klopp's side have rarely tasted defeat this season and their dismal performance at ​Watford won't have gone unnoticed by Premier League managers up and down the country. However, the Reds can still accumulate a record points total in England's top tier, and are just four victories away from domestic glory.

Liverpool will need to bounce back this Tuesday evening when they travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Frank Lampard's ​Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup.