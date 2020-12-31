Gini Wijnaldum wants to sign new Liverpool deal as contract standoff continues

Exclusive - Gini Wijnaldum has made it clear to Liverpool that he wants to sign a new deal with the club, but would like a contract that recognises his worth at Anfield.

The Dutchman's future has been the source of much speculation in recent weeks and months, with his current terms set to expire in the summer of 2021. As of 1 January, Wijnaldum will also be able to arrange a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club should he choose.

Despite the uncertainty over his future, Wijnaldum has remained a key part of Jurgen Klopp's first-team squad. As well as being part of the core leaders group, along with Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Virgil van Dijk, Wijnaldum has featured in all 16 of the Reds' Premier League outings in 2020/21. In fact, only Andrew Robertson and Roberto Firmino have played more minutes than Wijnaldum this season to date.

Wijnaldum is free to talk to foreign clubs as of 1 January | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Back in October, 90min reported that Klopp’s stance on Wijnaldum had been made clear to the club’s owners FSG.

However, the bosses at Anfield are not convinced about handing out a long-term deal on significant terms to a player turned 30 in November, especially given the ongoing financial impact of the pandemic.

Klopp firmly believes that Wijnaldum has years left at the very top, having developed into a world-class performer and a key cog in the Liverpool engine room.

While the exact details of the offer on the table from Liverpool remain unknown, Wijnaldum - whose preference is to remain on Merseyside with his young family - has stalled on making a decision on his future in the hope of receiving improved terms from FSG.

It’s been a year with mixed emotions. It hasn’t turned out as anyone expected but there have been some moments that I will cherish forever ❤️ Let’s try to end this year on a positive note, what’s your best memory of 2020? ?? #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/tNVGkaJTd0 — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) December 31, 2020

A source told 90min: “The player has given a lot to Liverpool and just wants a contract that lives up to his billing.

"He is not asking to be the highest paid player at the club, but he is one of their key players and he feels that should be recognised to a certain extent.”

Wijnaldum also knows that several of Europe’s top sides are looking closely at his situation with the knowledge he is soon free to talk to rival clubs.

Barcelona, of course, have been advised by current boss Ronald Koeman to secure his signing, while Inter, PSG and even Wolves have all also been linked.

Koeman and Wijnaldum worked together with the Netherlands national team | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

More surprisingly, 'big six' rivals Chelsea and Manchester City could even be prepared to make offers should Wijnaldum officially come on the market.

"I would be happy if he would stay here," Klopp was recently quoted as saying on Wijnaldum's situation.

"I am pretty happy with Gini as you can see when you look at most of the line-ups."