Gini Wijnaldum Waxes Lyrical About 'Great' Leader Jordan Henderson & 'Unbelievable' James Milner

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum has created his perfect midfielder - and the Dutchman included traits from teammates James Milner, Jordan Henderson, and former Reds' captain Steven Gerrard.





Wijnaldum was challenged to build a perfect central midfielder, based around seven key attributes: leadership, engine, passing, strength, football brain, skill and goalscoring.





And while speaking to Sky Sports, the 29-year-old selected Henderson as the leader he has played alongside, Milner as the fittest star, and Gerrard as the best passer of the ball. He completed his midfielder with the strength of Clarence Seedorf, football brain of Xavi Hernandez, skill of Andrea Pirlo and goalscoring of Frank Lampard.





When discussing Henderson's qualities, Wijnaldum admitted 'it can be annoying' when you're on the receiving end of one of the Liverpool captain's battle cries, but he is 'really happy with the way' his skipper acts on and off the pitch.





"I've played with a few players who have great leadership, I have to say Kevin Strootman and Jordan Henderson were, I think, above the other ones. Mark van Bommel was also a good leader and a good captain, but out of the three of them, I have to chose Henderson," Wijnaldum said.





"It can be annoying [when he is motivating players on the pitch], but if you think about why he's doing it, it's only to help you as a person and the team so if you think about it in that way, you always appreciate it so we are really happy with the way Henderson is."





The former Newcastle United man also heaped praise on the relentless Milner, confessing that 'his engine is unbelievable', and 'it's really tough to play against him.'





"His engine is unbelievable. I see it in the games and in training, the way he plays and how fit he is. I hope I can reach that level too.," Wijnaldum added.





"He's non-stop, I have to say when you play against him, it's really tough because Milner is the type of player who will never stop giving everything so you always have to be 100 per cent concentrated and have to give every time 100 per cent otherwise you will lose from him. He's a really tough competitor."





As for Gerrard, Wijnaldum couldn't speak highly enough of the Liverpool legend, stating that the Rangers boss 'was one of the best midfielders who ever played the game.'





"What a player he was. I think he had everything, which is why he was one of the best midfielders who ever played in the game. He played for Liverpool so that's why I choose him."



