Gleison Bremer: Things to know about the Brazilian centre-back

Among the plethora of centre-backs touted as an emergency January replacement at Liverpool, Torino's Gleison Bremer may not be a name which leaps off the page.

However, as Jurgen Klopp's personnel at the back continue to drop like flies, all avenues have to be considered and Bremer represents an interesting option which has come up again in recent days.

So, here's a rundown of what to know about the Brazilian defender potentially faced with the unenviable task of replacing the imperious Virgil van Dijk.

1. Humble Beginnings

2. Youth Team Trophy Haul

3. Circuitous Route to the First Team

4. Adaptation Time

Bremer only started two Serie A matches in his first season at Torino, but made 27 league appearances in the following campaign | Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

As a proactive defender, Bremer is never slow to get stuck in, an approach fostered from childhood.Growing up in the Brazilian state Bahia, Bremer was handed a number of tasks on his father's farm, as he explained in an interview with the journalist Andersinho Marques: "As a kid, I worked hard to help him, even looking after the animals he raised: calves, cows, pigs," as quoted by Toro . "He has never made me miss anything and if I am here today it is thanks to him."Alongside those memories of slopping out pigsties, Bremer has a constant reminder of his childhood in the form of his wife of three years Deborah Claudino - 'a golden girl' - who he's known since he was five.Success with the seniors may be still yet to come, but Bremer is very familiar with the feeling of hoisting aloft a trophy or two.A year after featuring for Sao Paulo's youth team which triumphed in the Under-20 Copa do Brasil in 2016, Bremer repeated the feat at Atletico Mineiro.Following his trophy-winning loan spell with Sao Paolo's youth side in 2016, the nation's giants were caught dawdling on a decision regarding Bremer's future according to the Brazilian publication Hoje em Dia Sao Paolo had the chance to secure Bremer's services for another year for the paltry sum of R$280,000 (around £40,000) but delayed their decision, leaving the door open for Atletico Mineiro to swoop in and snap the then-19-year-old up.Bremer capitalised upon a string of defensive injuries in Atletico's senior team to swiftly earn a contract extension after just four games. In total, Bremer only mustered 26 first team appearances for Atletico before Torino splashed more than £5m for his signature in the summer of 2018.

18 months into his time at Torino, Bremer revealed the struggles he endured after moving to a new country at the age of 21, telling the Brazilian publication Esporte Interativo: "When I arrived here, a year and a half ago, you know how Brazilian you are: You want to arrive playing. But I did not understand the tactics of Italian [football] very well, which is totally different from Brazil. It is very tactical, it works a lot of space, it's faster football."



Moving to another club in Europe would undoubtedly require less adaptation time than switching Belo Horizonte for Turin. However, the general perception is that Serie A is played at a slower pace than that of, for instance, the Premier League or Bundesliga, which suggests the centre-back may require another grace period if he were to leave the Italian top flight.

5. High-Profile Agency

6. Tactically Flexible

7. Front-Foot Defender

Bremer loves a tackle but has also scored six goals across all competitions for Torino | Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Bremer might not enjoy an overtly high profile status, but he has certainly surrounded himself with the people which will help him cope with one.According to Transfermarkt , Bremer is attached to CAA Base Ltd, the same agency which manages the likes of Tottenham Hotspur duo Heung-min Son and Dele Alli, former Spurs defender Kyle Walker and Real Madrid superstar Raphael Varane to name but a few.In an era when tactical flexibility has become a much-sought after quality, Bremer has proven adept in a number of systems, as he outlined to Torino Channel (via FantaCalcio ): "I have already played four [at the back] in Brazil and three with [Walter] Mazzarri [at Torino]. For me it is the same, but when we play three I can be more aggressive."

The 23-year-old centre-back may not regularly spray balls out from defence but Bremer has proven to be one of the best in Serie A when it comes to snuffing out danger.



In his first campaign as a regular starter last season, just one player in Serie A registered more interceptions than Bremer according to FBRef. Only three players in the Italian top flight could better the centre-back's tally of tackles and interceptions combined in a campaign where he had plenty of opportunities to defend.



Torino started 2019/20 in the Europa League qualifiers, but ended the season two places above the relegation zone. Bremer's numbers have dropped this term, as has the performance of Torino overall and going into the winter break this season, Il Toro sit at the foot of the table.

