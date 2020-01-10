Gleison Bremer: Things to know about the Brazilian centre-back

Among the plethora of centre-backs touted as an emergency January replacement at Liverpool, Torino's Gleison Bremer may not be a name which leaps off the page.

However, as Jurgen Klopp's personnel at the back continue to drop like flies, all avenues have to be considered and Bremer represents an interesting option which has come up again in recent days.

So, here's a rundown of what to know about the Brazilian defender potentially faced with the unenviable task of replacing the imperious Virgil van Dijk.

1. Humble Beginnings