Glen Johnson wants Liverpool to sign Raphael Varane this summer

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has said that the club should try to sign Raphael Varane this summer as they look to get back into title contention.

The Reds were crowned champions for the first time in 30 years in 2019/20 with a stunning campaign, only to be ravaged by injuries this season and fall well short of defending their crown.

Their fitness issues, largely in defence, have seen Jurgen Klopp field over 20 different centre-back partnerships throughout 2020/21, with midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson filling in for much of the season too.

Johnson thinks Liverpool should try and sign Varane this summer | Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Johnson, who won the League Cup with the Anfield club, has suggested that club owners need to dip into their pockets this summer if they are to get back in the running, while he added that Real Madrid man Varane could be the marquee name that makes the most sense.

Speaking to Cheltenham Guides, via Liverpool Echo, Johnson said: "Liverpool must back Klopp in the transfer market and sign top players like Varane. I think they will back Klopp this summer.

"I think they’ll be looking to get three or four new players in and freshen it up with new faces and younger legs, hungry players too. It doesn’t matter if you win the league or not, every team has to strengthen because if they don’t everyone else will. It’s important that the board back him and let him buy two or three players."

Could Varane and Van Dijk play together next season? | FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Varane has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu as he looks set to enter the final year of his contract, with reports suggesting he is looking for a new challenge after spending a decade at the club.

Widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, Johnson talked up the possibility of a Varane-Van Dijk partnership.

The ex-England right back added: "When a big player like Varane walks through the door, someone who has been there and done it, it gives everybody a lift.

"If you’re an away team and you arrive at Anfield to see Van Dijk and Varane at the back, you’re going to think ‘how are we meant to score against these two?’, so that will be a huge statement if they can make these sort of signings."