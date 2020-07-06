Goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek's Agent Confirms Youngster Has Signed for Liverpool

The agent of young goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek has confirmed that the player has signed for Liverpool, and will initially join the Reds' youth setup.





The tall 16-year-old joined FC Wroclaw's Under-19 side back in January 2017, and has gone on to build up his reputation around Europe. Mrozek, who has already been called up to play for Poland's Under-15 and Under-16 sides, has attracted interest from a number of clubs, but it appears as though Liverpool have won the race.





Agent Jakub Schlage has now taken to his Twitter to confirm that Mrozek has completed his switch to Liverpool, with the player initially joining on a youth scholarship deal before being able to sign a professional contract when he turns 17. Schlage further notes that the teenage goalkeeper will join the Reds' youth setup, but could also train with the first team.





In fact, the Express report that he is expected to start training with the first team 'soon'. The report further adds that Mrozek had a trial with the Reds back in September of 2019, and he took his chance as he impressed the coaches at the club's academy with his skills.





The coaching staff were keen to bring him to Anfield, but the Reds were forced to wait until he turned 16. It was first reported way back in September that an agreement was already in place - but the transfer has seemingly now finally been completed.





This represents the new Premier League champions' first signing of the upcoming transfer window, and Mrozek will become the third Polish goalkeeper currently contracted to Liverpool. Kamil Grabara and Jakub Ojrzynski are the other two, with the latter joining last summer. The 17-year-old, currently with the Under-18s, even travelled with the first team to train on their pre-season tour of the United States in 2019.





Mrozek will be hoping to continue to impress the coaches at his new home as he looks to make a positive impression and earn a chance to showcase his talents with the first team in the not too distant future.



