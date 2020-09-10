Graeme Souness on Why He Wanted Liverpool to Strengthen & Top Four Prediction

Exclusive - Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness admits that his former club may regret not strengthening this summer, but the Scot is still backing the Reds to secure back-to-back Premier League titles this season.

Jurgen Klopp's side made history during the 2019/2020 campaign, securing the club's first top flight title in 30 years by a staggering margin of 18 points. They even briefly flirted with the idea of completing the season unbeaten, only to have their hopes extinguished by Watford just before COVID-19 brought proceedings to a screeching halt in March.

Liverpool's swaggering performances have fans dreaming of another title this season, but Souness, speaking to 90min ahead of Sky Sports' 29th season of live Premier League coverage, admits that he wishes Klopp had brought in a few more players during the off-season.

"I don’t think they’ll run away with it like last year when you could’ve given them the title in January or February," Souness says.

"I would like, as a Liverpool supporter, to have seen them strengthen. I think the best time to strengthen is when you’re sitting at number one, because those players coming in can have a good look at what the manager wants when the pressure’s not on them. That used to be the Liverpool way, when I was a player.

"At Manchester United since Fergie left, every new signing has been expected to hit the ground running which puts everyone at the club under pressure."

Despite his concerns about the club's transfers activity, Souness backs Liverpool to again finish top of the pile, although he expects the chasing pack to put up more of a fight than last season.

"Manchester City are going to offer a bigger challenge, they were inconsistent last year," he continues. "You have to say that Chelsea will be better with the players they’ve signed but that doesn’t mean they’re going to win it. They have good young players coming in but they might need time to adjust to our football.

"Everyone knows that our football is a bit more intense than anyone else's league - that includes La Liga and the Bundesliga."

Souness also expects Manchester United - who squeezed into the Champions League spots towards the end of last season - to be stronger this time around.

"I expect Manchester United to be a lot stronger. I like the boy they’ve signed, Donny van de Beek, I think he’ll make a big improvement for them but there’s still concerns in defensive areas."

"With that young front three they’ve got, they’ll get goals against anyone. Greenwood is the most natural finisher of the three. He could finish it with one eye closed. If they get on a role, you could see him getting a lot of goals."

"I think Liverpool will win it again. Behind that, I’d say City, United and Chelsea."

