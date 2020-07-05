Hansi Flick 'Hopeful' Thiago Will Remain at Bayern Following DFB Pokal Victory

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has adopted an optimistic outlook on Thiago Alcantara's situation, saying he is 'hopeful' of the midfielder staying in Bavaria after the club secured a league and cup double over the weekend.





FCB remain on track for an historic treble after sweeping aside Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in the DFB Pokal final on Saturday, as Thiago returned from a month-long stint on the sidelines to make a cameo from the bench.





It may well be his last appearance for the club he joined in 2013. The cup victory is his 15th major honour with the club, but CEO Karl-Heinz Rumennige confirmed on Friday that he wants to leave for pastures new, a year ahead of his contract expiring in 2021.





If Liverpool did sign Thiago Alcântara, it could be a very good bit of business. | ✍️ @robacopeland — 90min (@90min_Football) July 5, 2020

There has been talk in Spain of an 'agreed' transfer to Liverpool, corroborated to an extent by reports in Germany, while Manchester United's name has also been thrown into the frame - but Flick isn't ruling out anything, and says he is 'doing his best' to convince him to stay.





"The thing is, I always have hope. I'm actually always very positive about things," Flick told reporters following the cup success.





"I also know, of course, that when you're at a certain age and you've already played in the Spanish league with Barcelona and in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, you feel the need to experience another big league.





"That is quite normal and that is also human. I'm trying my best to make sure Thiago stays here and that you can convince him to stay, but that's one thing that time will show.





"We still have the Champions League ahead of us now and we have a lot of plans, also together with him."





