It's been a week of celebrations for Liverpool supporters and players alike, but now the time has come to look to the future - unless you're Mohamed Salah, who is happy staying in the moment.





The Reds may have wrapped up their first league title in 30 years several weeks ago, but their heroes had to wait until Wednesday's 5-3 victory over Chelsea to lift the trophy under the Anfield lights.





One man who has proved integral to the Merseysiders success is Salah. The 28-year-old has been fundamental in their Champions League and Premier League glory, while the 'Egyptian King' has also become something of an icon in the city.





It's been a record breaking season for Liverpool. But which players have contributed the most? | ✍️ @Andy_Headspeath — 90min (@90min_Football) July 24, 2020

While there are often gossip column inches dedicated to the former Roma star's future, Salah's contract at Anfield runs until 2023, and it appears unlikely he will leave any time soon.





in an interview with LA FM Colombia, the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner remained coy following the title celebrations, choosing not to be drawn explicitly on his long-term future - except to affirm that he is 'happy'.





"I just want to enjoy today and enjoy the moment!" Salah is quoted as saying. "No one knows the future and what will happen. Let's see what will happen.





Mane, Salah and Firmino have formed one of the deadliest attacking lineups in Europe

"But at the moment we won the Champions League, we won the Premier League, I'm happy.





"Let's see what will happen in the future, but I'm very happy to win and achieve those trophies."





While Salah's non-committal comments are standard fare among modern professional footballers, who are drilled into how to answer every questions over their future, Reds fans will hope that the forward does not feel he has reached a ceiling at Anfield, having become domestic, European and world champions over the past 18 months.





They may not be 'Centurions', but don't forget just how incredible Liverpool's season has been! ? pic.twitter.com/39mjeOLbAc — 90min (@90min_Football) July 22, 2020

Jurgen Klopp has helped turn Salah into one of the most prolific attackers in Premier League history, partnering him alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.





Salah has scored 19 league goals for Liverpool this season, and added to his tallies of 32 and 22 during the 2017/18 and 2018/19 campaigns respectively, he has been one of the top goalscorers in Europe for the last three years.



