Tottenham striker Harry Kane has admitted he is looking forward to battling Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez for the Premier League Golden Boot next season.

Haaland's move to Manchester City was confirmed on Monday, hours after Benfica announced that an agreement has been reached to sell Nunez to Liverpool.

Kane - whose Spurs teammate Son Heung-min shared the Golden Boot with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for the 2021/22 season - was asked about the added competition those new signings will bring, and insisted the Premier League will be better because of Haaland and Nunez's arrivals.

"I think the battle for the Golden Boot is always tough. The Premier League has produced some top strikers around the world for a number of years now. I think every season I've been playing it's always been a tough battle to win that Golden Boot and it's no different [with Haaland and Nunez]," Kane said.

"You expect the top strikers to want to want to play in the Premier League. With those two new signings, [a tougher battle] is going to be the case.

"I think [their arrivals] help. It helps me as a player to have good competition, it drives me to improve and get better. I look forward to the challenge."

Kane has already won the Premier League Golden Boot three times in his career, topping the scoring charts in the 2015/16, 2016/17 and 2020/21 seasons - only Thierry Henry (four) has won the award on more occasions.

The 28-year-old wanted to move to Man City last summer but the champions couldn't agree a deal with Spurs and instead pursued Haaland this year.