Harry Wilson is one of a number of Liverpool players who are set to leave the club in some capacity before the domestic window closes on 16 October evening.

After relegation with Bournemouth last season, Wilson returned to Anfield when his loan expired but he is some way off a starting berth under Jurgen Klopp.

Should be a number of outgoings from #LFC ahead of today’s domestic transfer deadline.

Harry Wilson expected to join Cardiff City on loan and Herbie Kane to Barnsley on a permanent. Plenty of interest in Nat Phillips and Ben Woodburn too. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 16, 2020

A host of clubs have been linked with the Welshman's signature, including former side Derby, where he scored 16 goals and registered four assists in the 2018/19 season. Swansea have also been credited with an interest, although it's their fierce rivals Cardiff City who are set to win the race.

James Pearce states that Wilson is expected to join the Bluebirds on loan and link up with Neil Harris' side, who currently sit in 16th spot in the second tier. However, the forward will not be the only player leaving Merseyside on deadline day.

21-year-old midfielder Herbie Kane is nearing a permanent move to Championship outfit Barnsley, having spent the last two seasons on loan at Hull City and Doncaster Rovers respectively. Kane is yet to make a senior appearance for the Reds, therefore Liverpool will surely manage to wrangle about £15m for him. Somehow.

There is also 'plenty of interest' in duo Nathaniel Phillips and Ben Woodburn, although their departures aren't known whether to be temporary or permanent. The former spent last season on loan with Bundesliga 2 side Stuttgart, where the centre-back made 22 appearances across all competitions.

Woodburn made his Liverpool debut back in 2016 | James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Woodburn is the other player who is set to leave, having initially burst onto the scene back in November 2016 when he became Liverpool's third-youngest debutant of all time. Since then, a disappointing loan to Sheffield United followed, while most recently he spent the 2019/20 campaign with Oxford United in League One, scoring once in 16 outings.

