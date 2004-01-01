Harry Wilson Expected to Leave Liverpool Despite Rejected Loan Offer

Harry Wilson is poised to exit Liverpool before the end of the domestic transfer window as the Reds seek the departures of five more players ahead of Friday's deadline.

The champions have had a relatively busy summer in regards to both incomings and outgoings from Anfield. Thiago Alcantara, Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas have all joined the club while Sheyi Ojo, Taiwo Awoniyi, Loris Karius and Marko Grujic have all departed on loan.

Adam Lallana switched Merseyside for the south coast in the summer | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana, meanwhile, left on permanent deals to Zenit and Brighton respectively.

Liverpool's clearout doesn't appear to be over though, with Wilson one of five who could be moved on before 5pm on Friday.

Goal reports that the Reds are prepared to let the Welshman leave on loan after no permanent bids were forthcoming amid the club's £20m valuation. Burnley were one of the sides put off by Liverpool's asking price in the summer.

Championship outfit Swansea City had emerged as the front-runners for Wilson's signature but Wales Online understands their loan offer has been rejected.

The Welshman enjoyed a fruitful spell in the second tier with Derby two seasons ago | Molly Darlington - AMA/Getty Images

It remains to be seen whether the Swans have the financial muscle to return with a superior offer for the 23-year-old, while Cardiff City, Nottingham Forest and Derby County have also been touted with a move for Wilson before the deadline.

Football Insider add Blackburn Rovers' name into the mix, but claim Liverpool's demand for a £1m upfront loan fee could be a sticking point.

The 19-cap Wales international has enjoyed loan spells at Hull, Derby and in the Premier League with Bournemouth following his emergence out of Liverpool's academy.

Renowned for his supreme set-piece ability, Wilson notched 15 goals in 40 Championship appearances at Derby two seasons ago before registering seven strikes amid the Cherries' relegation campaign last time out.

Ben Woodburn is also poised to depart on a temporary basis | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Alongside the Welshman, Ben Woodburn is also expected to leave on loan once more with Charlton and Hull both interested.

Nat Phillips, Liam Millar and Herbie Kane are also set to leave on a temporary basis before the deadline.