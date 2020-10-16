Harry Wilson Joins Cardiff on Season-Long Loan

Liverpool have confirmed the departure of winger Harry Wilson, who has joined Cardiff City on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old was widely expected to leave Anfield this summer and had been linked with a permanent move to a whole host of top-flight sides, but for whatever reason, a move failed to materialise by the time the international transfer window closed on 5th October.

With Wilson yet to even make a matchday squad in the Premier League, Liverpool began looking for Championship sides to take the Welshman on for the rest of the season, and they took to their official website to confirm he has found a temporary home in Cardiff.

Wilson spent last season on loan in the Premier League with Bournemouth, and he took the league by storm in the early weeks of the season.

He netted in both of his first two appearances for the Cherries and finished 2019 with six goals, but his form dipped off in 2020 and he ended the season by struggling to hold down a place in the starting lineup.

Liverpool had hoped to cash in on his solid showing in the top flight, but a rumoured asking price of £20m proved problematic for any side interested in a deal.

The likes of Burnley and Newcastle United had expressed an interest but ultimately declined to pursue a deal, leaving Liverpool forced to accept a loan offer from Championship side Cardiff instead.

Wilson still has three years remaining on his contract at Anfield, meaning Liverpool are under no immediate pressure to sell him and will be happy to accept a deal which will get them out of paying his wages for the remainder of the season.

Liverpool have also sent young winger Harvey Elliott on his own loan to the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.

