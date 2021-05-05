Harvey Elliott confident he can make it into Liverpool first team next season

Harvey Elliott believes he has what it takes to make it into Liverpool's first team next season having spent a year away from the club on loan at Blackburn Rovers.

Questions were raised over the decision to allow the then 17-year-old to move to Ewood Park on a temporary basis last summer, with the gruelling Championship workload and physical nature of the league proving too much for a lot of youngsters to handle.

Harvey Elliott has been on of Rovers' standout players this campaign | Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Despite the reservations Elliott has thrived under Tony Mowbray - notching six Championship goals and 11 assists - and he has been a shining light in an underwhelming campaign for Rovers.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will look to integrate the midfielder into the squad next season or opt to ship him out on loan once again, but Elliott is confident he has what it takes to cut it at Anfield.

"Next season I am going to go back thinking that I can get in the team," he told the Counter Attack podcast. "I have had this experience and feel ready. I have 50 appearances under my belt, which is a lot for a teenager.

"I feel 100% confident I can go in and challenge. I'm looking forward to the fight and to show people I am a different player, and ready to play when called upon.

"It won't be given to me. I will need to work hard and train well and if I get my chance in a game, I have to take it."

The teenager spoke in glowing terms when asked of the impact Jurgen Klopp has had at Anfield, recalling the first time he ever met the German tactician and he was for some reason wearing his dressing gown.

"I think it's just his personality," he added. "He's such a calm and composed guy. He's always having a laugh and joke around, and for that to happen the first time I met him was amazing to see.

"From the first second a met him I knew this is where I want to be. The first thing he did when I met him was give me a big hug, and for a manager to do that, and have a big smile on his face, is nice to see. You feel welcome and calm.

"You can be yourself around him, and it's the same with everyone at Liverpool. Everyone's just themselves."

Whatever Liverpool's decision regarding Elliott's future in the summer, the 18-year-old will naturally be desperate to make an impression at the club - though he'll be even more desperate having recently been pictured getting a Liverpool themed tattoo.

The tattoo on his arm features a young boy with an LFC cap and the number 67 (Elliott's squad number at Liverpool) on the back of his shirt.