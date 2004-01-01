Harvey Elliott credits James Milner for role in his stunner against Wolves

Liverpool matchwinner Harvey Elliott explained how James Milner got an assist of sorts on his brilliant FA Cup winner against Wolves.

Elliott grabbed the only goal as Liverpool won the third round replay 1-0 at Molineux, and it was a strike worthy of winning any game.

After collecting the ball in his own half, Elliott drove forward before unleashing a brilliant long-range effort that dipped over Jose Sa in the Wolves goal.

James Milner was on the overlap, but Elliott revealed the former England man encouraged him to shoot rather than using him.

"Milly (James Milner) was screaming 'shoot',' so I had to go for it,” Elliott told BBC Sport. “Maybe he can encourage me a bit more to shoot because it definitely worked.

"I have been judged a bit on assists and goals and it is something I have been working on and it came off today. Personally, I have felt I have not been at my best form after the World Cup but a confidence booster tonight.

"The fans are a big help, by our side and thanks to them for sticking by us. We have the best fans in the world and we have to perform to the best of our abilities and out a show on for them."

Jurgen Klopp made eight changes to his starting line-up for the game, but that decision was a good one with the win providing some much needed relief for Liverpool after their poor recent form.

Asked if he felt Liverpool were good value for the win, Elliott said: "Definitely. [It was] a good turnaround after the last few results but tonight is a stepping stone for the next couple of games.

“It was the perfect way to go into the next game and hopefully we can put the form right at Anfield.”