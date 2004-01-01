Harvey Elliott explains how Mohamed Salah has helped him at Liverpool

Harvey Elliott has opened up on the impact Mohamed Salah has had on him during his time at Liverpool.

The 19-year-old, who arrived from Fulham in 2019, is now a crucial part of Liverpool's midfield, having featured in all of the Reds' 11 games across all competitions this season - seven of those coming as a starter.

In an interview with The Times, Elliott opened up on what it is like to be learning from the likes of Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah, the latter of whom encouraged the teenager to change his diet after witnessing him eat what he felt was too much bread during pre-season.

“To have these players here and the chance to learn from them is amazing,” Elliott said. “They all want me to do well and are giving me pointers, for example Mo with the bread. I have taken it on board.

“My breakfast is mainly bread with beans or avocado. I did eat bread in the morning, but that was white bread. Now I have changed it to brown bread which is a lot healthier.

“[Salah] is not someone to say, ‘You need to be doing this, you need to be doing that.’ He is more of a guy who helps you out and gives you pointers, and you go away and think about it.

“Now it is always in my head. At the time I was thinking, ‘What is he on about? I’m just having breakfast!’ But looking back there are so many things you can change in your diet and it is just about the small margins. That is a prime example of what he is like.”

Elliott also reserved special praise for manager Jurgen Klopp, and he reflected on a conversation the manager had with the entire squad at the end of last season after they lost out on the Premier League title to Manchester City.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” he continued. “Without sounding big-headed we feel the future is a big part of the team.

"If you look at the likes of Fabio Carvalho [with whom he went to school], Ibrahima Konate, people forget Trent's age, Darwin [Nunez], Joe Gomez... these are young, up-and-coming players. I think it is bringing something else to the game across football. That energy and hunger to want to go out and impress.

“You see so many young players coming through now at all clubs. Phil Foden is an unbelievable talent starting in this City team. And at Liverpool, the pathway is there. You can see it with the gaffer and the way he is with the younger guys, how he wants to bed them into the team. There is no better person to play under than Jurgen.”