Harvey Elliott injury: Jurgen Klopp provides encouraging update

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that young midfielder Harvey Elliott's recovery from injury is going well, but he still declined to put a timeframe on his return.

The 18-year-old suffered a nasty fracture-dislocation of his ankle just four games into what looked set to be his breakout year and was initially speculated to miss the majority of the current campaign after undergoing surgery.

That recovery period remains a possibility, but Elliott has been spotted on social media working out in the gym and looking relatively comfortable on his injured ankle, and Klopp confessed that the youngster's recovery is going very well so far.

“He’s great, Harvey’s great,” he told Liverpool's official website. “I have no idea when exactly it’ll be, but we can’t wait actually. It looks really good.

“Whichever person you speak to from the rehab department, you hear that he is so determined, he is really very positive all the time with us here.

“It is nice to see him smiling the whole day and working hard. He will be back, but how soon I don’t know.”

Elliott had impressed before his injury, starting three Premier League games on the bounce before picking up the injury following a tackle from Leeds' Pascal Struijk.