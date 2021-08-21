Harvey Elliott named in Liverpool starting lineup for full Premier League debut

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott has been named in the Reds’ starting lineup against Burnley, marking a full Premier League debut for the highly-rated 18-year-old.

Elliott is already the youngest player in Premier League history at the age of 16 years and 30 days when he made his competition debut as a substitute for former club Fulham in May 2019.

Your Reds to face @BurnleyOfficial at Anfield ??



James Milner misses out with a slight knock. #LIVBUR — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 21, 2021

He played twice in the league for Liverpool as a substitute in 2019/20 and has been tipped for a first-team role with the club this season after an impressive campaign on loan at Blackburn, where he appeared 41 times in the Championship.

Elliott was given seven minutes off the bench last weekend when Liverpool beat Norwich, replacing Naby Keita in the closing stages of the 3-0 win at Carrow Road. Now he gets the opportunity to stake his claim for a more permanent place by starting ahead of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who misses out for personal reasons.

James Milner has dropped out with injury and is replaced by returning captain Jordan Henderson.

Kostas Tsimikas keeps his place at left-back, although usual starter Andrew Robertson has already returned to the bench after recovering from an ankle ligament injury ahead of schedule.

Ibrahima Konate continues his wait for a competitive Liverpool debut, having been named on the bench again behind more senior starters Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

Jurgen Klopp has opted for the same front three that started against Norwich, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota favoured ahead of Roberto Firmino, who starts on the bench despite scoring as a substitute against the Canaries.

