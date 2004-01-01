Harvey Elliott reacts to injury return & first ever Liverpool goal

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott has given special thanks to the Reds physio who worked so closely with him during nearly five months out with a serious ankle injury.

Elliott, who suffered the horror injury in a Premier League clash with Leeds in mid-September, made his long-awaited return to action in Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round win over Cardiff and even scored his first ever Liverpool goal in the process.

The 18-year-old came off the bench in the early stages of the second half and netted the Reds’ third goal of the 3-1 victory at Anfield.

Elliott scored seven goals on loan for Blackburn last season but had never previously found the net in 13 senior appearances for Liverpool prior to this weekend.

“One man most importantly was Joe Lewis at Liverpool, one of the physios,” the player said after the match when asked by ITV if there were people he wanted to thank for helping him recover.

“He took me in the early hours of the morning and didn't finish until late at night. So he got me back strong again,” Elliott added.

On scoring his first Liverpool goal on what was already a momentous occasion, he revealed: “It's still hard to put into words at the moment. This is what I'm in the team to do – to score and assist.

“Thankfully it's come today in front of the crowd after having a long time out. At the end of the day, it's my job, so I've just got to keep doing it. It's a moment that myself and my family will remember.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp described Elliott as a ‘fearless boy and a great footballer’ in his own post-match media comments, as well as calling it a ‘fairytale’ moment for the youngster.

