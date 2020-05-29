Harvey Elliott Reveals Brutal Real Madrid Snub Prior to Liverpool Transfer

Harvey Elliott has revealed he turned down the opportunity to meet Sergio Ramos last summer due to the Real Madrid captain's controversial clash with Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final.





The forward burst onto the scene in May 2019 by becoming the youngest ever debutant in Premier League history, when he came on as a substitute for Fulham aged only 16 years and 30 days old.





There was clear talent on show in west London, something that prompted a host of top clubs across Europe to scramble for his signature; Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, among others, were all on the case, but La Liga giants Madrid were one of the frontrunners.





Showing the teenager around the Santiago Bernabéu and their training complex in a bid to convince him to sign, Madrid officials even offered to let Elliott meet their captain, Ramos. That proved to be a mistake, it seems, as Elliott - an avid Liverpool supporter - wasn't best keen on the Spaniard's tackle on Salah the year before, which injured the Egyptian and hindered Liverpool's pursuit of European glory.





“No, it’s OK, thanks,” Elliott replied, via The Athletic. “I don’t like him after what he did to Mo Salah.”





That must have resulted in some shocked faces, but they should have expected it, since Elliott even traveled to Kiev with his father to watch that very final.





UEFA Champions League"Real Madrid v Liverpool FC"

Instead, while he continued to ponder his options, it was a call made while on holiday that revealed Liverpool were interested in his services, one Elliott couldn't believe was real.





“It took me by surprise, I didn’t think it was true at the time,” Elliott admitted.





To date he's made 12 outings for the club, predominantly coming in cup competitions, although he did manage to make his Reds debut in the Premier League after coming on for - you got it - Salah during a home victory over Sheffield United in January.





