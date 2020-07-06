Harvey Elliott Signs First Professional Contract at Liverpool

Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott has committed his future to the club, putting pen to paper on his first professional contract.





The playmaker joined the Reds from Fulham last summer, and has appeared eight times in all competitions for the first team this season.





✍️ Harvey Elliott has signed his first professional contract with the Reds ? — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions ?) (@LFC) July 6, 2020

Elliott became eligible to sign a professional contract after turning 17 on 4 April, and the Reds confirmed on their official club website that he has since agreed his first senior deal.





“I think since the first day I've walked in, it's been an indescribable journey so far," the 17-year-old said.





“I think now to top it off with my first professional contract is a dream come true for me and my family. I'm excited to see what the future holds and I'm just excited to give everything to the club and the fans.”





Elliott has appeared twice in the Premier League for Liverpool this season

Elliott - a lifelong Liverpool supporter - became the club's youngest debutant when he started the Red's Carabao Cup tie against MK Dons back in September.





He made his home debut against Arsenal in the same competition, as Liverpool emerged victorious on penalties following a thrilling 5-5 draw.





"I think when I stepped out on the Anfield pitch when I played Arsenal, I think it was an emotional thing for me,” Elliott added. “To obviously be watching the players and to be playing them with them, honestly it's a dream come true.





Elliott helped Liverpool past Arsenal in the Carabao Cup

"To be in and around the fans as well, to hear them singing You'll Never Walk Alone when you're stepping out on the pitch, it did bring a tear to my eye.





"I just can't wait to give everything back to them and just to show them what I can do.”





The youngster has made two cameos in the Premier League this season, most recently in the Reds' 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace.



