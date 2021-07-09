Harvey Elliott signs new long-term Liverpool contract

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has penned a new long-term contract at Anfield after impressing at Blackburn Rovers last season.

Hopes have been high for Elliott ever since his move from Fulham in 2019, and he impressed in a number of cup appearances and league cameos for the Reds.

Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds! ?? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 9, 2021

He was sent out on loan to Blackburn to gain first-team experience last season, and grasped the opportunity with both hands. He only turned 18 in April, but he was one of the best players in the Championship in 2020/21 and managed seven goals and 11 assists.

His contract was due to expire in 2023 but the Reds have confirmed he has agreed terms on a new long-term deal.

He told the Liverpool website: “It’s always going to be there throughout the years I’m here [the special feeling of playing for Liverpool]. Hopefully it’s going to be a long time.

“There’s always going to be those butterflies whenever you put on the shirt, whenever you go out to train and play, whenever you’re involved in the club there’s always that feeling.

“Especially for me, being a Red, as well as my family – it’s nice to make them proud and make myself proud. But the hard work carries on.

“It’s always a nice feeling when you sign a new contract – especially for your boyhood club. It’s all done and dusted now so I’ve just got to focus on pre-season, get my work in and make sure I’m ready for the season.”

Elliott is expected to return to Anfield and challenge for first-team minutes next season. He has been named in the club's squad for pre-season training and will be hoping to grab the eye of Jurgen Klopp while the likes of Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota break for internationals.