Harvey Elliott signs new long-term Liverpool contract

Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

The teenager only put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Reds last summer but has now had his terms enhanced, with the club showing faith in the young prodigy.

He made 11 appearances in the 2021/22 campaign, which was disrupted by an ankle injury which required surgery, and came off the bench to help Liverpool earn a point at Fulham on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

“It’s always nice to know that I’m going to be here for many more years, which is always a great thing with it being my boyhood club and there is nothing in this world that makes me more happy and more excited than this,” Elliott told Liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s been a big rollercoaster for me and my family and even for the club. So much has happened in the years that I have been here.

“We’ve already won so much and hopefully we can win so much more, so just to know that I am going to be here for a long time again – as I said, it’s always a wonderful feeling for myself and my family [and] being Liverpool supporters there is no better place in this world to be than playing for Liverpool and to put the shirt on and go out and play for the team and the fans.

“I’m hoping there are many more memories to come with it but I’m just so excited to put pen to paper and stay here for a lot longer.”

Jurgen Klopp added: “There is so much to like about this. For us, as a club, we get to continue our journey with a special young player who has already made a big impact on Liverpool.

“For Harvey, he gets to carry on developing, improving and hopefully fulfilling his incredible talent at the club he has always supported. What’s not to like?

“Now it is all about carrying on enjoying his football as much as we enjoy watching him develop. It is an exciting time for him and for us.”