Harvey Elliott stretchered off with serious leg injury

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has been stretchered off with a serious leg injury sustained during the Reds' Premier League meeting with Leeds.

The 18-year-old overcame a pre-match niggle to take his place in the starting lineup, keeping more experienced midfielders Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita on the bench.

But after playing brightly for an hour at Elland Road - helping Liverpool take a 2-0 lead - Elliott appeared to get his foot awkwardly stuck in the turf after an innocuous looking challenge from Leeds defender Pascal Struijk.

It was soon apparent that the Englishman had suffered a serious injury, with Elliott quickly tended to by medical personnel from both teams. He appeared to be in a significant of pain, but was at least able to respond to the generous round of applause he received from both sets of supporters as he was taken from the field on a stretcher.

Struijk was then shown a red card by referee Craig Pawson, which was perhaps reflective of the serious nature of the injury rather than any malicious intent from the Leeds defender.

By the time Elliott had been taken off, Liverpool had assumed control of the match at Elland Road, pinning the hosts back in their own half for much of the first half.

Mohamed Salah, who was close to Elliott when he suffered was injury and first signalled for help, opened the scoring after a fine across from Trent Alexander-Arnold, before the Reds' lead was doubled by Fabinho just four minutes after the interval.

The Brazilian, whose participation in the game was only confirmed late on Friday after FIFA opted against imposing a ban on clubs who prevented players from South America travelling to World Cup qualifiers, poked home at the second attempt, having taken control of Virgil van Dijk's headed knock down.

Harvey Elliott on Instagram ? pic.twitter.com/8BdlwEcYaL — Project Football (@ProjectFootbalI) September 12, 2021

As for Elliott, he has already taken to social media to thank fans for the initial wave of get well messages that have been posted.

Among those to wish him well was Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who tweeted: "Ahhhh man rivalry aside that looks really nasty, no one wants to see that, thoughts are with you Harvey."