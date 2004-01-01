Henderson insists Liverpool 'must improve quickly'

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admitted his side needs to improve quickly following their disappointing 2-2 draw with newly promoted Fulham on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's men trailed twice at Craven Cottage before a late Mohamed Salah equaliser, avoiding what would have been the first defeat in their opening Premier League fixture of the season since 2012.

And Henderson insists there is no time to waste as he challenged Liverpool to improve quickly ahead of their first home game of the season against Crystal Palace next Monday evening.

"There’s a lot to work on, I know it’s only the first day of the season but I think we wanted to start a lot better than that," the midfielder told Liverpoolfc.com.

"We knew it would be a tough game, so there’s no excuses from us.

"I felt as though we looked a little bit lethargic at times, we didn’t play the way we normally do, and you get punished in the Premier League.

"But there’s still a long way to go and we need to improve quickly.

"We’ve got a decent seven or eight days now to prepare for the next game, so we need to use that as much as we can."

Darwin Nunez impressed off the bench for Liverpool, scoring before teeing up Salah for the equaliser, and Henderson said he was impressed by the impact from the substitutes.

He added: "I think they made a big impact when they came on, all the subs, so that was a big plus for us.

"Darwin scored and we could have had one or two more.

"The only positive is we reacted in the right way, especially second half, [we] created a few more chances and possibly could have nicked it."



