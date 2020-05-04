Hertha BSC Interested in Liverpool Goalkeeper Loris Karius With Agreement 'Already Made'

Loris Karius is being linked with a summer move to Bundesliga side Hertha BSC, after terminating his contract at Besiktas earlier this week.





The Liverpool goalkeeper brought an end to his two-year stint with the Super Lig side, announcing on Monday that he had terminated the loan deal. Although he is officially back at Anfield, he could be on his way out once again this summer.





Loris Karius in action for Besiktas.

According to German newspaper B.Z. Berlin, Karius may well return to the Bundesliga when the transfer window reopens. There is interest in the 26-year-old from his native country, with Hertha interested in making a move for him.





While German media reports that Karius is just ‘on the list’ at the Bundesliga outfit, sources back in Turkey suggest that there is more than just interest between the German goalkeeper and the Berlin club.





Turkish newspaper Sabah state that an agreement has already been made between the two parties, and Karius’ route is to the German capital. They add that Besiktas will be making an official complaint to FIFA, over the saga which led to the goalkeeper’s departure.





Hertha BSC's Olympiastadion.

Karius officially terminated his contract with Besiktas on Monday, following a lengthy dispute over unpaid wages. The 26-year-old leaves Istanbul after making 67 appearances for the Black Eagles, leaving the club as they sit fifth in the Super Lig.





The German was previously desperate to remain at Besiktas to avoid a return to Liverpool, willing to make sacrifices through taking pay cuts. However, he was unable to reach an agreement with the club’s board, and will return to England in the summer.





Although Karius’ contract at Liverpool lasts until 2022, it is very likely that he will cut it short. The Reds have found a new number one in Alisson, whose contract at Anfield runs for another four years – and will likely be extended after an outstanding two opening seasons.





Karius may be returning to the Bundesliga for the first time since 2016, where he spent four years at Mainz. His potential new club Hertha BSC currently sit 13th in the league, just six points off the relegation play-off spot with nine games to play.





For more from Nischal Schwager-Patel, follow him on Twitter here!



